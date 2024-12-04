3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Wells Fargo Disciplined US Core Admiral

(EVSYX) has a 0.77% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. EVSYX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.76% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Transamerica Large Value Opps R4

(TLOFX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. TLOFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.78% over the last five years, TLOFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Funds Growth Portfolio R5

(RGWFX). Expense ratio: 0.06%. Management fee: 0%. Five year annual return: 12.38%. RGWFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

