3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

DFA US Hi Relatv Profitability Inst

(DURPX): 0.23% expense ratio and 0.19% management fee. DURPX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 15.03% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Eagle International Stock Fund I

(EISIX). Expense ratio: 0.95%. Management fee: 0.7%. EISIX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. This fund has managed to produce a robust 9.04% over the last five years.

Harbor Small Cap Growth Investor

(HISGX). Expense ratio: 1.24%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 10.28%. HISGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.