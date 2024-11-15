3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

American Beacon Large Cap Value Adviser

(AVASX). AVASX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.12%, management fee of 0.55%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.42%.

Fidelity Advisor Capital Development O

(FDETX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FDETX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 15.94%, expense ratio of 0.54% and management fee of 0.53%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R2

(JMGZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JMGZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. JMGZX has an expense ratio of 1.45%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 11.27% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

