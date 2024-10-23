3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Cambiar Opportunity I

(CAMWX) has a 0.65% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. CAMWX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 13.98% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Nationwide Destinations Aggressive R6

(GAIDX). Expense ratio: 0.19%. Management fee: 0.13%. GAIDX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.58% over the last five years.

TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Aggressive Growth Retail

(TSALX). Expense ratio: 0.39%. Management fee: 0.1%. Five year annual return: 11.81%. TSALX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

