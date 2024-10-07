3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

JPMorgan Intrepid Advantage Fund A

(JICAX). JICAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.64%, management fee of 0.3%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.71%.

BlackRock Basic Value I

(MABAX). Expense ratio: 0.56%. Management fee: 0.42%. MABAX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.21% over the last five years.

Vanguard Selected Value Fund

(VASVX). Expense ratio: 0.43%. Management fee: 0.42%. Five year annual return: 13.79%. VASVX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

