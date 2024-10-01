3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources I

(DLDRX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DLDRX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. With annual returns of 18.86% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights I

(GCGIX): 0.54% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. GCGIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. GCGIX, with annual returns of 17.65% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Columbia Dividend Income Fund Class I

(GSFTX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. GSFTX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 12.54%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

