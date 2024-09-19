3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Magellan Fund K

(FMGKX) has a 0.41% expense ratio and 0.39% management fee. FMGKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 15.61% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fuller & Thayler Behavioral Small Cap Investor

(FTHNX): 1.06% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FTHNX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. FTHNX, with annual returns of 16.07% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Janus Henderson Europe Focus I

(HFEIX): 1.05% expense ratio and 1% management fee. HFEIX is a Europe - Equity mutual fund investing in stocks across the vast European continent. With a five-year annual return of 15.41%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

