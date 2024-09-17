3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Large Cap Value I

(HLQVX) has a 0.69% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. HLQVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 14.3% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity R

(RRCOX) is a stand out amongst its peers. RRCOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 15.95%, expense ratio of 1.08% and management fee of 0.33%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund

(VSEQX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VSEQX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. VSEQX has an expense ratio of 0.17%, management fee of 0.16%, and annual returns of 13.64% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

