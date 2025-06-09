3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

American Funds Growth Portfolio 529A

(CGPAX) has a 0.39% expense ratio and 0% management fee. CGPAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.2% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Janus Henderson Global Life Science S

(JFNSX). Expense ratio: 1.18%. Management fee: 0.64%. JFNSX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. This fund has managed to produce a robust 8.12% over the last five years.

MFS Low Volatility Global Equity R6

(MVGNX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MVGNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. MVGNX has an expense ratio of 0.67%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 11.88% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.