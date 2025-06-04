3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MFS Blended Research Value Equity A

(BRUDX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. BRUDX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 14.06% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Nuveen Global Dividend Growth A

(NUGAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. NUGAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With five-year annualized performance of 10.88%, expense ratio of 1.15% and management fee of 0.71%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Federated MDT Allocation Cap Core I

(QIACX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QIACX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. QIACX has an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.7%, and annual returns of 19.16% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

