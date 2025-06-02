3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K

(FBGKX). FBGKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.47%, management fee of 0.39%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 18.29%.

Victory Integrity Mid-Cap Value A

(MAIMX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MAIMX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With five-year annualized performance of 14.97%, expense ratio of 1% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Emerg Mkts A

(SBHEX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SBHEX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. SBHEX has an expense ratio of 1.38%, management fee of 0.9%, and annual returns of 10.61% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

