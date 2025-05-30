3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

American Funds Fundamental Investors 529C

(CFNCX). CFNCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.38%, management fee of 0.24%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.82%.

Invesco Comstock R6

(ICSFX). Expense ratio: 0.43%. Management fee: 0.38%. ICSFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 17.76% over the last five years.

Nuveen Mid Cap Value Premier

(TRVPX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRVPX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. TRVPX has an expense ratio of 0.61%, management fee of 0.44%, and annual returns of 13.24% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

