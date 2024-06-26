3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AQR Large Cap Momentum Style I (AMOMX): 0.4% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. AMOMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. AMOMX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.98%.

AB Growth & Income Z (CBBZX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. CBBZX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.04% over the last five years, CBBZX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund (IWIRX): 1.24% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. IWIRX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 17.58% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

