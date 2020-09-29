3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - September 29, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Admiral (MMELX) has a 1.01% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. MMELX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.67% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Adviser (TADGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. TADGX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.15%, expense ratio of 0.91% and management fee of 0.49%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Nationwide Growth Fund IS (NGISX). Expense ratio: 0.61%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 11.78%. NGISX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

