3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - September 28, 2020

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund P (LCFPX) has a 1.33% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LCFPX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. With yearly returns of 10.53% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Hartford Core Equity R3 (HGIRX): 1.08% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. HGIRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. HGIRX, with annual returns of 10.04% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MFS Growth Fund R3 (MFEHX). Expense ratio: 0.88%. Management fee: 0.54%. Five year annual return: 16.32%. MFEHX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

