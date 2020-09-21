3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - September 21, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Growth Company (FDGRX) has a 0.85% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. FDGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 19.23% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Victory RS Global Growth R (RGGKX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. RGGKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With yearly returns of 12.92% over the last five years, RGGKX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
LKCM Equity Institutional (LKEQX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LKEQX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 10.38%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
