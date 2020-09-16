3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - September 16, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth R (RRBGX): 1.22% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. RRBGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.58% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund R (PRMRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PRMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 12.53%, expense ratio of 1.39% and management fee of 0.87%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Value Line Income & Growth Investor (VALIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VALIX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. VALIX has an expense ratio of 1.09%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 11.04% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

