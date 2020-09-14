3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - September 14, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund C (JCICX): 1.34% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JCICX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JCICX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.01%.

Fidelity Fund (FFIDX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. FFIDX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.69% over the last five years, FFIDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Columbia Convertible Security R4 (COVRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. COVRX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. COVRX has an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.78%, and annual returns of 10.25% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

