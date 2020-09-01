3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - September 01, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

MFS Growth Fund R2 (MEGRX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MEGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 16.03% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Baron Opportunity Fund Institutional (BIOIX): 1.1% expense ratio and 1% management fee. BIOIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 20.42% over the last five years, BIOIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Trust (NBGTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NBGTX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NBGTX has an expense ratio of 1.05%, management fee of 0.9%, and annual returns of 12.15% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

