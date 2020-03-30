3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - March 30, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Vanguard Tax-Managed Cap Appreciation Admiral (VTCLX): 0.09% expense ratio and 0.08% management fee. VTCLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 11.72% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

T. Rowe Price Cap Appreciation (PRWCX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. PRWCX is categorized as an All Cap Value fund, and like the name suggests, invests across the cap spectrum in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. With yearly returns of 10.54% over the last five years, PRWCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Investor (NMANX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NMANX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. NMANX has an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.76%, and annual returns of 10.82% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.