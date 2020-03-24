3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - March 24, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional (JGLTX). With a much more diversified approach, JGLTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 20.62%.

Principal Capital Appreciation R3 (PCAOX): 1.06% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. PCAOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.1% over the last five years, PCAOX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Century NT Growth Institutional (ACLTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ACLTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ACLTX has an expense ratio of 0.63%, management fee of 0.62%, and annual returns of 14.19% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

