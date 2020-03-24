3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - March 24, 2020
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional (JGLTX). With a much more diversified approach, JGLTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 20.62%.
Principal Capital Appreciation R3 (PCAOX): 1.06% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. PCAOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.1% over the last five years, PCAOX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
American Century NT Growth Institutional (ACLTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ACLTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ACLTX has an expense ratio of 0.63%, management fee of 0.62%, and annual returns of 14.19% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?
Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.
To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.
Get Your FREE Guide Now
Get Your Free (ACLTX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (PCAOX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (JGLTX): Fund Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.