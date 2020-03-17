3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - March 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R4 (OTCJX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. OTCJX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 13.96% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Virtus KAR International Small-Cap I (VIISX) is a stand out amongst its peers. VIISX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With five-year annualized performance of 12.89%, expense ratio of 1.3% and management fee of 0.99%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors F2 (WMFFX). Expense ratio: 0.39%. Management fee: 0.23%. Five year annual return: 10.81%. WMFFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.