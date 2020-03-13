3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - March 13, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Growth Fund A (MFEGX) has a 0.9% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. MFEGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.7% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FSPHX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With yearly returns of 10.76% over the last five years, FSPHX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Nicholas II Fund N (NNTWX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. NNTWX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 11.02%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.