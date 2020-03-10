3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - March 10, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AQR Large Cap Momentum Style R6 (QMORX): 0.3% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. QMORX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 10.74% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Meridian Growth Investor (MRIGX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. MRIGX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. MRIGX, with annual returns of 10.35% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Hartford Global Growth HLS IB (HBGLX). Expense ratio: 1.06%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 12.97%. HBGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

