3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - March 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Hartford Core Equity Y (HGIYX): 0.43% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. HGIYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 12.71% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Great-West Multi Manager Large Cap Growth (MXLGX): 1% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. MXLGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 13.76% over the last five years, MXLGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Enterprise R (JDMRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JDMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JDMRX has an expense ratio of 1.41%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 13.74% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

