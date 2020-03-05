3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - March 05, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Hirtle Callaghan Growth Equity HCS (HCEGX). HCEGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.25%, management fee of 0.18%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.86%.

Columbia Select Large Cap Growth R (URLGX): 1.37% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. URLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.22% over the last five years, URLGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Harbor Global Leaders Investor (HGGIX). Expense ratio: 1.25%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 11.87%. HGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

