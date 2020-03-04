3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - March 04, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price Global Stock (PRGSX) has a 0.82% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRGSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With yearly returns of 14.2% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Funds Growth Fund of America 529E (CGFEX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.27% management fee. CGFEX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. CGFEX, with annual returns of 12.04% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Principal Small Cap Growth I R5 (PPNPX). Expense ratio: 1.25%. Management fee: 1.08%. Five year annual return: 11.78%. PPNPX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.