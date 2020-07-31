3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - July 31, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Morgan Stanley Multi-Cap Growth Trust A (CPOAX) has a 1.16% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. CPOAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 25.36% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R5 (MGRFX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. MGRFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 10.86% over the last five years, MGRFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity R (RRCOX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RRCOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. RRCOX has an expense ratio of 1.18%, management fee of 0.33%, and annual returns of 10.3% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

