3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - July 28, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund K (FAGKX): 0.43% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. FAGKX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. FAGKX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.11%.

Baron Opportunity Fund Institutional (BIOIX). Expense ratio: 1.1%. Management fee: 1%. BIOIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 20.42% over the last five years.

Calamos Timpani Small Growth I (CTSIX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. CTSIX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 10.03%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

