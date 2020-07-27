3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - July 27, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.
Baron Global Advantage Fund Retail (BGAFX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. BGAFX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 20.95% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund R (PRMRX): 1.39% expense ratio and 0.87% management fee. PRMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. PRMRX, with annual returns of 12.53% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Alger Capital Appreciation Focus I (ALGRX). Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.52%. Five year annual return: 16.29%. ALGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
Zacks Investment Research
