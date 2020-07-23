3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - July 23, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Institutional (HACAX) has a 0.66% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. HACAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.62% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund R2 (LBCQX). Expense ratio: 1.45%. Management fee: 0.7%. LBCQX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.32% over the last five years.

AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund Institutional (DRMCX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. DRMCX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. DRMCX has an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.77%, and annual returns of 13.19% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

