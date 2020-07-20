3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - July 20, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Victory Munder Small Cap Growth I (MIGSX) has a 1.15% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. MIGSX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 10.93% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Neuberger Berman Guardian R3 (NGDRX): 1.36% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. NGDRX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.8% over the last five years, NGDRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Admiral (MMELX): 1.01% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. MMELX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.67% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

