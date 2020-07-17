3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - July 17, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Eagle Mid Cap Growth R6 (HRAUX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. HRAUX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. HRAUX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.18%.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R4 (MIGKX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MIGKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 13.81%, expense ratio of 0.47% and management fee of 0.33%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Red Oak Technology Select (ROGSX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ROGSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. ROGSX has an expense ratio of 0.95%, management fee of 0.74%, and annual returns of 19.87% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

