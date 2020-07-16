3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - July 16, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Service Class (IAXSX): 1.02% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. IAXSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.51%.

Hartford Global Growth HLS IA (HIALX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HIALX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With yearly returns of 13.47% over the last five years, HIALX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

PACE Large Company Growth Equity Y (PLAYX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. PLAYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 13.35%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

