3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - July 15, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

BlackRock Mid Cap Growth Equity R (BMRRX): 1.3% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. BMRRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. BMRRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.5%.

American Funds Growth Fund of America 529F (CGFFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CGFFX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 13.01%, expense ratio of 0.45% and management fee of 0.27%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

AB Small Cap Growth Adviser (QUAYX). Expense ratio: 0.9%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 14.09%. QUAYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

