3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - July 10, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX): 1.19% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. JLGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.92% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Select Software & Company Services (FSCSX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FSCSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FSCSX, with annual returns of 16.74% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Federated Kaufmann Small Cap K (FKKSX): 1.31% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. FKKSX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.48% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

