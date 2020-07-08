3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - July 08, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

MainStay Large Cap Growth I (MLAIX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. MLAIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.06% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Global Technology T (JAGTX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JAGTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 16.66% over the last five years, JAGTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Virtus KAR Small Cap Sustain Growth A (PSGAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PSGAX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. PSGAX has an expense ratio of 1.37%, management fee of 0.81%, and annual returns of 14.48% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

