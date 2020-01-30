3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - January 30, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

T. Rowe Price Small Cap Stock Adviser (PASSX): 1.14% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. PASSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With annual returns of 11.04% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

American Funds Growth Fund of America R1 (RGAAX): 1.42% expense ratio and 0.27% management fee. RGAAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.51% over the last five years, RGAAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Baird Midcap Investor (BMDSX). Expense ratio: 1.06%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 11.2%. BMDSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

