3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - January 21, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R5 (PPUPX) has a 0.85% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PPUPX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 15.13% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Select Health Care Services (FSHCX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FSHCX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. FSHCX, with annual returns of 12.48% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Janus Henderson Global Technology A (JATAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. With a much more diversified approach, JATAX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. JATAX has an expense ratio of 1.01%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 18.74% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

