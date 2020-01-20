3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - January 20, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Nationwide Growth Fund A (NMFAX) has a 0.93% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. NMFAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.76% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Fund (FFIDX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. FFIDX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.15% over the last five years, FFIDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Service Class (IAXSX): 1.03% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With a five-year annual return of 12.38%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

