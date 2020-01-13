3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - January 13, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Small Cap Stock Adviser (PASSX) has a 1.14% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. PASSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With yearly returns of 11.38% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

City Natural Rochdale US Core Equity & Income Institutional (CNRUX). Expense ratio: 0.54%. Management fee: 0.4%. CNRUX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.84% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth I (OGGFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OGGFX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. OGGFX has an expense ratio of 0.99%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 13.81% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

