3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - January 09, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund Admiral (VMNVX). VMNVX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.15%, management fee of 0.13%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.54%.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Security I (CSDIX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. CSDIX is categorized as a Sector - Real Estate mutual fund, which typically invests in various real estate investment trusts (REIT) due to their taxation rules. With yearly returns of 12.64% over the last five years, CSDIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Global Technology T (JAGTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. With a much more diversified approach, JAGTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. JAGTX has an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 18.71% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

