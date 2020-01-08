3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - January 08, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Putnam Growth Opportunities Y (PGOYX): 0.78% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. PGOYX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. PGOYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.77%.

Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX). Expense ratio: 0.65%. Management fee: 0.49%. FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.15% over the last five years.

Columbia Seligman Communications and Information A (SLMCX): 1.24% expense ratio and 0.87% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, SLMCX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With a five-year annual return of 15.9%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

