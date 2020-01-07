3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - January 07, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider ClearBridge Dividend Strategy IS (LCBEX). LCBEX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.68%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.44%.

T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity (PREFX). Expense ratio: 0.78%. Management fee: 0.64%. PREFX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.13% over the last five years.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth I (LADYX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. LADYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.13% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

