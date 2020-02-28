3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - February 28, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Janus Henderson Global Technology T (JAGTX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JAGTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. JAGTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 20.22%.

Victory Sycamore Established Value R6 (VEVRX). Expense ratio: 0.58%. Management fee: 0.45%. VEVRX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.51% over the last five years.

MFS International Value Fund R6 (MINJX): 0.62% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. MINJX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With a five-year annual return of 10.24%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

