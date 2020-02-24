3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - February 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan Disciplined Equity I (JDESX): 0.35% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. JDESX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JDESX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.01%.

AB Discovery Growth R (CHCRX). Expense ratio: 1.37%. Management fee: 0.61%. CHCRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.94% over the last five years.

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Y (VSOYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VSOYX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. VSOYX has an expense ratio of 1.07%, management fee of 0.76%, and annual returns of 10.82% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.