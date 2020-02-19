3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - February 19, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Retail (LCGRX): 1.19% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. LCGRX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With annual returns of 11.23% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Premier (TRPSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. TRPSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.54%, expense ratio of 0.33% and management fee of 0.15%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Columbia Select Large Cap Growth Y (CCWRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CCWRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. CCWRX has an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.66%, and annual returns of 11.96% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

