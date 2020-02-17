3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - February 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Eaton Vance Focused Value Opportunity I (EIFVX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. EIFVX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. EIFVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.14%.

ALPS/Red Rocks Listed Private Equity I (LPEIX): 1.19% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. LPEIX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. With yearly returns of 10.17% over the last five years, LPEIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Hartford Core Equity C (HGICX): 1.47% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. HGICX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11.52%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

