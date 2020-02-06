3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - February 06, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

AQR Large Cap Momentum Style R6 (QMORX): 0.3% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. QMORX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 10.74% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Series Allocation Sector Equity (FSAEX): 0.06% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FSAEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. FSAEX, with annual returns of 10.84% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity I (MSGZX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. MSGZX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 10.98%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

