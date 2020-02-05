3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - February 05, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Principal Equity Income R4 (PEIPX) has a 0.89% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. PEIPX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.07% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Growth Company K (FGCKX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. FGCKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FGCKX, with annual returns of 15.72% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth L (JISGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JISGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. JISGX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 14.66% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.